150 Georgia families impacted by childhood cancer celebrate the holidays at CURE's annual party

More than 150 Georgia families affected by childhood cancer came together Sunday afternoon for a festive celebration aimed at lifting spirits and giving parents and children a long-needed break from treatment schedules and hospital routines.

Hosted by CURE Childhood Cancer, the annual holiday party transformed the Atlanta Marriott Northeast into a winter wonderland filled with games, crafts, face painting, arcade activities, holiday music, baked treats, and visits with Santa. The event runs each year to support children who have undergone cancer treatment and the families who walk beside them through some of life's most difficult moments.

"This CURE holiday party today is such a celebration of family," said Jenny Hobby, Director of Brand and Communications for CURE Childhood Cancer. "We have about 150 families here today that have all been affected by childhood cancer. And this is a chance for them to escape the everyday troubles that a cancer journey brings and just relax and enjoy the holiday season together."

Dozens attend the annual CURE Holiday party. CBS News Atlanta

Santa Clause sits with attendants of the CURE Holiday party. CBS News Atlanta

Hobby said the day is also deeply meaningful because cancer treatment often pulls families in different directions—between hospitals, appointments and the emotional and logistical weight of care. The event allows them to "enjoy one another and make some special memories," she said.

Volunteers helped run activities throughout the afternoon, from colorful craft stations to gingerbread decorating and dancing with the DJ. For many families, the visit from Santa—complete with photos and holiday surprises—was a highlight.

CURE Childhood Cancer's mission is twofold: advancing research to develop better treatments and cures, and supporting families throughout the process. Sunday's celebration focused entirely on that second pillar—ensuring families feel supported, seen and never alone.

The event took place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atlanta Marriott Northeast on Century Boulevard.