15-year-old in critical condition after shooting in South Fulton, police say

South Fulton Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot Tuesday evening in a South Fulton neighborhood.

According to a media release, officers responded just after 6:23 p.m. to the 4900 block of Delano Road, where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

The department's Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigators remained at the scene Tuesday night as they worked to determine what led up to the shooting. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or what may have caused the gunfire.

South Fulton Police said the investigation is active and ongoing, and additional details will be shared as they become available. Officials are not giving on-camera interviews at this time.

