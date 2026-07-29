15-year-old facing charges in deadly shooting near DeKalb County's Constitution Lakes Park

A teenager is facing multiple murder charges for the shooting of two men discovered near a DeKalb County park.

DeKalb County police tell CBS News Atlanta that officers were called to the 1300 block of South River Industrial Boulevard at Constitution Lake Park on the morning of July 24 after receiving reports of a shooting.

In the parking lot of the park, the officer found two men dead with gunshot wounds. Investigators later identified the men as 23-year-old Tomas Cano and 27-year-old Andres Valtazar.

DeKalb County Police Department

On Wednesday, authorities say they identified and arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting.

The suspect, who has not been identified due to his age, faces two counts of malice murder, possession of a pistol by a minor, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Investigators have not shared any details about what led up to the shooting or how they identified the minor as a suspect.

If you have any information about the case, send a tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.