100-year-old Atlanta man celebrates 100th day of school with great-granddaughter's class

Saint Thomas More School in Decatur is marking its 100th day of school, a fun milestone that marks the halfway point of the school year.

For the special day, most kindergarteners decided to bring 100 objects, but KJ Schmansky decided to bring her 100-year-old great-grandfather."

"I was born October the 8th, 1925 in Grant Park. Well, not in the park…" Sonny Ragan joked.

For Schmansky and her classmates at Saint Thomas More School, this was a show-and-tell to remember.

K.J. Schmansky brought her 100-year-old grandfather to class to celebrate 100 days of school. CBS News Atlanta

Kindergarteners dressed up as centenarians as Ragan showed his great-granddaughter's class a life well-lived.

"They asked him questions like what was different from now and then," Schmansky said.

"Did I have a car? Were there grocery stores?" Ragan said.

Other than three years in the U.S. Navy, Ragan has lived in Atlanta his entire life.

"It's been a big, big change for somebody who's 100 years old," he said.

What's kept him going for 100 years? Ragan says it's faith and family.

"I'm not good with that many words, but she's the best. I tell you, I love her with all my heart, and I think she loves me the same way," he said.

It's faith, family, and love that bridges generations.

Ragan says that he hopes to live to 105 to see his great-granddaughter continue to grow up.