Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for North Georgia, metro Atlanta
- A storm system passing across North Georgia is causing severe thunderstorm warnings in multiple counties.
- Residents in the counties under the alert should prepare for heavy winds, rain, and possible power outages.
- The storm warnings come as much of Georgia remains under an extreme heat warning or heat advisory.
Haralson County under Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Part of Haralson County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, the National Weather Service says.
The warning will be in place until 6:15 p.m.
Officials say a severe thunderstorm has been located near Buchanan around 5:35 p.m. The storm was moving west at 5 miles per hour.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning extended for Carroll, Douglas, and Fulton
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning set to end at 5 p.m. has been extended to 5:45 p.m. by the National Weather Service.
Authorities say the storm was last located near the city of South Fulton, moving west at 5 mph.
The other Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have expired.
Dozens of Georgia counties under Thunderstorm Watch
Dozens of counties across Georgia remain under a Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued the watch for the following counties:
- Banks
- Barrow
- Bartow
- Butts
- Carroll
- Catoosa
- Chattooga
- Cherokee
- Clayton
- Cobb
- Coweta
- Dade
- Dawson
- DeKalb
- Douglas
- Fannin
- Fayette
- Floyd
- Forsyth
- Franklin
- Fulton
- Gilmer
- Gordon
- Gwinnett
- Habersham
- Hall
- Haralson
- Heard
- Henry
- Jackson
- Lumpkin
- Meriwether
- Murray
- Newton
- Paulding
- Pickens
- Polk
- Rabun
- Rockdale
- Spalding
- Stephens
- Towns
- Troup
- Union
- Walker
- Walton
- White
- Whitfield
Other counties in Alabama, North and South Carolina and Tennessee are also affected by the watch.
High temperatures continue to cause concerns in Georgia
While parts of North Georgia brace for the impact of the storms and heavy winds, most of the state remains under a Heat Advisory.
Wednesday marks the third straight day of heat advisories across parts of north Georgia. While the advisory no longer includes all of metro Atlanta, it does cover North Fulton, South Fulton and several western metro counties, where it could feel as hot as 106 to 107 degrees between noon and 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service and CBS News Atlanta Next Weather meteorologist Troy Bridges.
Actual air temperatures are expected to climb to around 96 degrees Wednesday afternoon, well above the typical high of 89 degrees for this time of year.
Warning downgraded to watch for Towns, Union, and Fannin
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning affecting parts of Towns, Union, and Fannin County in North Georgia has been canceled.
Authorities with the National Weather Service say the storm the prompted the warning has weakened to the point where it "no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property."
Instead, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the area until 9 p.m.
List of current Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Georgia
Here are the current storm warnings in place for Georgia.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings
- Central Cherokee County until 4:45 p.m.
- East central Carroll County, southern Douglas County, southwestern Fulton County until 5 p.m.
- Southwestern Cobb County, central Douglas County, southwestern Fulton County until 5 p.m.
- Southwestern Towns County, Union County, northeastern Fannin County until 5 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning
- Northeastern Union County until 10:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm warning in place for parts of metro Atlanta
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Carroll, Douglas, and Fulton counties until 5 p.m.
Officials say a storm with winds of up to 60 miles per hour was slowly moving near Douglasville at 4:27 p.m.
Another warning is in place for parts of Cobb, Douglas, and Fulton counties. This warning is also expected to end at 5 p.m.
Residents should prepare for possible heavy winds, quarter-sized hail, and fallen trees.
Flash flood warning issued for parts of Union County
A flash flood warning is in place for part of Union County until late Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service says the warning will remain in place for the northeastern part of the county until 10:15 p.m. after radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the area.
Officials estimate one to 2.5 inches of rain have already fallen and there may be one to two more inches of rainfall possible in the area.
Residents should prepare for small creeks, streams, and other areas with poor drainage to flood.
Drivers should not attempt to driver through flooded roads.