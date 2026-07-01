Heat advisory returns to parts of north Georgia as triple-digit heat, isolated storms are expected Wednesday

North Georgia will once again be dealing with dangerous heat on Wednesday, with a Heat Advisory in effect for parts of the region as temperatures and humidity combine to push the heat index into the triple digits.

Wednesday marks the third straight day of heat advisories across parts of north Georgia. While the advisory no longer includes all of metro Atlanta, it does cover North Fulton, South Fulton and several western metro counties, where it could feel as hot as 106 to 107 degrees between noon and 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service and CBS News Atlanta Next Weather meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Actual air temperatures are expected to climb to around 96 degrees Wednesday afternoon, well above the typical high of 89 degrees for this time of year. Even early Wednesday morning, temperatures remained in the upper 70s, with humidity making it feel like the low to mid-80s before sunrise.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity increases the risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for people spending long periods outdoors.

CBS News Atlanta

The advisory includes the following counties: Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Dade, Douglas, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, North Fulton, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, South Fulton, Walker, Whitfield.

Forecasters also expect isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms, mainly across northwest Georgia. While rain coverage is expected to remain limited, any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall.

The hot weather is being driven by a large area of high pressure parked over much of the United States, keeping skies mostly sunny and allowing temperatures to climb throughout the day.

Looking ahead, the heat is expected to continue through the Independence Day holiday, with only limited chances for afternoon showers before rain chances begin to increase later in the weekend and into early next week.