October 21, 2017, 8:39 AM | For more than 20 years, William Patrick Corgan has been the frontman of one of the most popular bands of all time, the Smashing Pumpkins. Corgan is out with a new solo album this month called "Ogilala," his first in over a decade. He spoke to "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason about his road to success and why he no longer goes by the name Billy.