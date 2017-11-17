What's behind the rise in Type 2 diabetes in children?

November 17, 2017, 8:12 AM | Type 2 diabetes was once known as "adult onset" because it was so rare in kids. But not anymore. With one in five school-age children considered obese, the rate of Type 2 diabetes in young people is climbing. The newest study shows an almost five percent jump over a decade for those between the ages of 10 and 19. Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the complications resulting from diabetes are happening earlier in life, and the importance of educating kids on the dangers of the disease.