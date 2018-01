January 16, 2018, 7:12 AM | Kirstjen Nielsen, President Trump's Homeland Security secretary, tells CBS News immigrants in the DACA program need to follow the law. She was in the Oval Office during last week's "impassioned" White House meeting on DACA where Mr. Trump reportedly described African nations with vulgar language. "CBS This Morning" co-host John Dickerson asked Nielsen about the meeting and the president's views on immigration.