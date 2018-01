January 14, 2018, 6:01 PM | The false alarm that shook the 50th state is being called an unacceptable mistake. The volcanic island chain of Hawaii erupted into a panic Saturday when an accidental alert went out, warning of an incoming ballistic missile. A congresswoman from Hawaii is warning, errors like this can bring nations to the brink of war. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports from Honolulu.