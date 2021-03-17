Live

Zenyatta: Best Racehorse Ever?

If Zenyatta wins the Breeder's Cup Classic to cap an undefeated career of 20 straight victories, some say the 6-yr.-old mare might just be the greatest thoroughbred racehorse in history. Bob Simon reports.
