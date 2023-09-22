Zelenskyy makes unannounced visit to Canada after lukewarm reception in U.S. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Canada as he continues efforts to secure funding for his country's defense against Russia. Zelenskyy said this week's visit to the United States yielded significant results with President Biden announcing a $325 million military aid package for Ukraine, but Republican members of Congress cast doubt on major funding in the future. James Waterhouse from the BBC has more from Ukraine.