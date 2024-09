Zelenskyy in Washington to shore up U.S. support for Ukraine Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have taken vastly different approaches to handling the war in Ukraine. Harris met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thursday and said the focus should be on stopping Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Trump this week criticized the Ukrainians for not cutting a deal with Putin to end the war. Weijia Jiang reports.