Zelenksyy’s car in crash after visit to reclaimed Ukraine town: CBS News Flash Sept. 15, 2022

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was involved in a car crash as he returned to Kyiv after visiting troops in the recently-reclaimed northeast city of Izyum, but he was not seriously hurt. The World Health Organization says last week saw the fewest COVID-19 deaths globally since March 2020. And the founder of the Patagonia outdoor company is donating the $3 billion business to help fight climate change.
