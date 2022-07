Young South Sudan girls leaving school and being sold into marriage by starving families Young female children in South Sudan are being forced out of school and into marriage as young 14. The World Food Program has stopped its school feeding scheme in the wake of funding cuts and the family of a daughter entering into marriage will be paid in cows as a dowry. Debora Patta speaks with a child bride on her wedding day and her Father who negotiated the price of 80 under- nourished cows.