Wyoming GOP primary election to test Rep. Liz Cheney and Trump’s hold over party Former President Donald Trump’s influence over the Republican Party is being tested again Tuesday in Wyoming's GOP primary. Congresswoman Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of the former president, will face off against Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins “CBS News Mornings” from Jackson, Wyoming, with the latest.