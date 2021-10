Wyoming coroner determines Gabby Petito was strangled to death A coroner has determined Gabby Petito was strangled to death. The 22-year-old's body was found in Wyoming last month. She had been on a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who remains the only person of interest in her murder. Forensic pathologist Dr. Priya Banerjee joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.