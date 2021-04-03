Live

WWII allies boycott Russia's Victory Day

Russia put on an elaborate display of military might to mark 70 years since the end of World War II in Europe. But the allies that helped bring victory over Nazi Germany were noticeably absent. Charlie D'Agata reports.
