Verizon and AT&T delay 5G rollout amid FAA concerns, Wall Street Journal reports Concerns over aircraft safety have caused AT and T and Verizon to postpone the launch of their new 5G wireless networks, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Federal Aviation Administration claims 5G service could interfere with cockpit safety systems, but the telecom providers say they're skeptical. Andrew Tangel, an aviation reporter for The Wall Street Journal, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain.