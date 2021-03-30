Live

Wounded warrior's "miracle" survival story

Jason Gibson lost both of his legs to a roadside bomb while on patrol in Afghanistan. Now Gibson will be a guest at the State of the Union. David Martin reports on Gibson's miraculous story of survival and perseverance.
