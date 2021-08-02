WorldView: Wildfires devastating Turkey's southern coast; Myanmar coup leader names himself prime minister Over 100 fires are devastating Turkey's southern coast. Meanwhile, the general who took control of Myanmar in a coup named himself prime minister, and the U.S. and U.K. blamed Iran for being behind an attack on an oil tanker that killed two sailors. Also, Carrie Johnson, the wife of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, announced the couple are expecting their second child. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those headlines.