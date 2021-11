WorldView: U.S. journalist sentenced to prison in Myanmar U.S. journalist Danny Fenster was sentenced by a court in military-ruled Myanmar to 11 years in prison in what Human Rights Watch calls a "travesty of justice." Yemeni employees of the U.S. government have been detained in a rebel-controlled area. The U.N. says the number of people fleeing war, conflict and persecution rose significantly in the first half of 2021. CBS News' Ian Lee has those headlines and more from London.