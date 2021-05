WorldView: Microsoft says Russian hackers broke into email system used by U.S. aid agency Microsoft has announced that hackers linked to Russia's main intelligence agency have targeted over 150 organizations worldwide in the last week, including the State Department's international aid agency. Also, Bashar al-Assad won a fourth term as Syria's president with 95.1% of the vote. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" from London with a roundup of those and other headlines.