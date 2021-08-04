WorldView: Deadly train collision in Czech Republic; Taliban claims responsibility for attack At least three people were killed and dozens injured after two trains collided in the Czech Republic. Meanwhile, the Taliban is taking responsibility for an attack targeting Afghanistan's acting defense minister, and a ship was hijacked in the Gulf of Oman. Also, a wildfire forced hundreds in Greece to flee their homes. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those headlines.