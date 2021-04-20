WorldView: Cape Town fire causes major damage; Cuba's Communist Party names new leader A massive fire in Cape Town, South Africa, damaged iconic buildings and forced people to evacuate. Also, Cuba's leader Raul Castro announced he's stepping down, and all Indian citizens over the age of 18 will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting in May. Meanwhile, security camera footage captured a railroad worker in India saving a child from an oncoming train. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those headlines.