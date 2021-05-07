WorldView: At least 25 dead in Brazil police raid; ex-Maldives leader survives attack Police in Brazil are facing international criticism after at least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in a ferocious gunbattle during a drug raid in Rio de Janeiro. Also, the former president of the Maldives survived an apparent assassination attempt, and officials in Germany opposed a U.S.-backed plan to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with headlines from around the world.