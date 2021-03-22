Live

Watch CBSN Live

World's tallest water slide opens in Kansas City

Kansas City's Schlitterbahn water park has unveiled what is being billed as the world's tallest and fastest water slide. It's called the "Verruckt" -- German for insane. KCTV-TV's Emily Rittman reports.
