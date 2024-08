World awaits Israel-Hamas cease-fire talk news Representatives from the U.S., Israel, Qatar and Egypt are present at the new Israel-Hamas cease-fire talks for a negotiation on hostage releases and an end to the war in Gaza. Hamas does not have a representative at the table. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio breaks down what's next, and Natasha Hall, a senior fellow with the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins CBS News with more on what's at stake.