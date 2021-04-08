Live

Workers accused of running child "Fight Club"

Two former day care workers in New Jersey are accused of encouraging small children to fight. Prosecutors say one of the workers filmed the incident. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Julia Dahl joins CBSN with the latest on the investigation.
