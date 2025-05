Worker accused of helping inmates in New Orleans jailbreak, he says inmate threatened to shank him A maintenance worker has been arrested and is accused of helping a group of inmates escape from a New Orleans jail last week. But according to an affidavit, that worker said one of the inmates threatened to shank him. Authorities are searching for six inmates still on the run after a fourth inmate was re-captured Tuesday. CBS News national reporter Kati Weis has more from New Orleans.