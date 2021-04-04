Live

Watch CBSN Live

Women loses eyesight after her cat licks her

It's rare, but cats can spread bacteria to people and cause serious illness. Janese Walters of Toledo, Ohio, says she wishes she had known these dangers before she went blind in one eye. WTOL's Andrew Kinsey reports.
