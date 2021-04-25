Live

Watch CBSN Live

Woman with Down syndrome bakes her way to success

Collette Divitto's Down syndrome is not stopping her from fulfilling her dream of becoming a successful baker. She decided to start her own business after not being able to find work. Jim Axelrod reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.