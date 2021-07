Woman whose ex-husband died in Surfside condo collapse says it's a miracle her 10-year-old son wasn't there The evening before the Surfside condo collapsed, Manny Lafont was playing baseball with his 10-year-old son. Lafont died later that night. His ex-wife Adriana Lafont tells CBS News about the “infinite pain” her children face having to grow up without their father — and how their son's life was narrowly saved. "The fact that he is here with me today is a miracle," she said.