Woman who says she was first to escape alleged sex cult in NXIVM speaks publicly for first time The woman who says she was the first to escape DOS, the woman-only secret society within the alleged cult NXIVM, is speaking publicly for the first time. In Keith Raniere's arrest warrant, she was referred to as Jane Doe 2. But now, she's revealing her name, face and story. Nikki Battiste spoke to her and reports from New York for a story only on "CBS This Morning."