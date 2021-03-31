Live

Woman sues restaurant over Valentine’s Day dinner

A woman is suing a Portland, Oregon restaurant where she dined alone on Valentine’s Day, claiming the staff was rude and even asked her to leave. The restaurant owner says the woman left on her own without paying for two glasses of wine.
