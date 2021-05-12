Live

Pedestrian struck and killed by driverless Uber

Police in Tempe, Arizona say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a self-driving Uber car when she was walking outside of a crosswalk. It's believed to be the first death linked to an autonomous vehicle.
