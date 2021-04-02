Live

Watch CBSN Live

Woman dies after taking toxic diet pills

Police in the U.K. are warning about buying diet pills online after the death of 21-year-old Eloise Aimee Parry. She died earlier this month, just hours after taking tablets that promised to help with weight loss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.