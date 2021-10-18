Woman denied organ transplant over refusal to get COVID-19 vaccine A number of hospitals around the country are denying organ transplants to people or bumping them down on waiting lists if the patients aren't vaccinated against COVID-19. In one highly publicized case, a Colorado health system denied a kidney transplant to a woman who refused to get a coronavirus vaccine shot. Arthur Caplan, a professor of bioethics at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, joined CBSN to discuss the ethics behind these decisions.