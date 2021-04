Woman claims she was stalked by Omar Mateen Investigators continue to look into Orlando gunman Omar Mateen's past and whether his wife played a role in the attack. Now a woman claims she was stalked by Mateen. CBS News has not been able to independently corroborate her story but has no reason to believe it's not true. There is at least one other woman who's come forward, telling The Associated Press she too was stalked by Mateen. David Begnaud has the details.