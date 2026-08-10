WNBA player DiJonai Carrington ejected after foul against Sophie Cunningham, sparking controversy Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington was ejected and hit with a Flagrant 2 foul for a block against Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham. The moment escalated when both players had to be held back from each other. When referees were asked why Cunningham was not issued a technical foul for pushing Carrington after the play, the refs said the reaction was acceptable given the severity of the initial contact. Yahoo Sports women's basketball reporter Cassandra Negley has more.