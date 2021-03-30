Live

Watch CBSN Live

Witnessing tragedy: The day MLK was assassinated

CBS News correspondent Anna Werner discusses her interview with Bernard Lafayette, a civil rights activist and minister who was with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the day he was killed in Memphis. Lafayette is continuing MLK's legacy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.