Meditation and relaxation in the digital age The coronavirus pandemic that's endangering our physical health is affecting our mental health as well. The CDC has a webpage devoted to managing anxiety and stress during the outbreak, and one recommendation involves meditation. In 2018, the agency reported that the practice of meditation tripled in the United States from 2012-2017. That's in part due to the popularity of websites and apps, that are bringing the age-old practice into the information age. Dana Jacobson looks at how and why these apps have become so popular.