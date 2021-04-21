Live

Wisconsin judge donates kidney to colleague

Milwaukee judge Derek Mosley is back on the bench after receiving a life-saving kidney transplant. The organ donor was his friend and colleague, Judge JoAnn Eiring. Jericka Duncan has more on their lifelong bond.
