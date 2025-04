Wisconsin, Florida voters head to polls as Trump tariff fears mount The U.S. and economies around the world are bracing for the impact of President Trump's new global tariffs, which are expected to hit on Wednesday. In Wisconsin, voters are deciding a seat on the state Supreme Court, and Florida voters in two congressional districts are also heading to the polls. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe, Olivia Rinaldi and Caitlin Huey-Burns have the latest.