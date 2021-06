Suspect in Massachusetts shootings posted "troubling white supremacist rhetoric," D.A. says Massachusetts authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Saturday outside Boston as a possible hate crime. After crashing a stolen truck, the 28-year-old white gunman shot and killed two Black people before being killed himself by police. The D.A. says the suspect had written "troubling white supremacist rhetoric." CBSN Boston reporter Lisa Gresci joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.