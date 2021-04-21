Live

Will Trump alter his deportation plan?

Donald Trump doubled down on his plan to deport millions of undocumented immigrations in a speech on Wednesday. Now, some members of Trump's Hispanic advisory board may pull their support. The Hill's Reid Wilson joins CBSN to discuss.
