Live

Watch CBSN Live

Will Joe Biden run for President?

Dan Balz of the Washington Post, Reihan Salam of the National Review, Ron Fournier of the National Journal, and Molly Ball of The Atlantic discuss the possibility of a 2016 bid by Vice President Joe Biden.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.