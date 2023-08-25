Watch CBS News

Wildfires threaten southwestern Louisiana amid intense heat

Raging wildfires in southwestern Louisiana have forced an entire town of about 1,200 people to abandon their homes. Officials say wind patterns and intense heat are making the fires unpredictable. Nicole Sganga reports.
