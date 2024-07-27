Watch CBS News

Wildfires in the western United States

Wildfires are impacting 10 Western states, with 104 uncontained blazes raging. In California, the Park Fire has swallowed an area larger than New York City. One man is in custody on arson charges related to the blaze.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.