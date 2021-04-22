Live

Wife of suspected NYC bomber arrives in U.S.

Bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami's wife has arrived in the United States from Dubai. Meanwhile, investigators say evidence shows Rahami was inspired by ISIS and al-Qaeda. CBS News' Jeff Pegues has the details.
